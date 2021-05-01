Head of Kyrgyzstan's Border Service leaves for Tajikistan for negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border as of 15:00 (GMT +6) on May 1, 2021 continues to remain tense, said the Public Relations and Media Department of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security, Trend reports referring to Kabar News Agency.

In violation of bilateral agreements on the withdrawal of additional forces and assets from the border to their places of permanent deployment, the neighboring side continues to pull troops and heavy military equipment to the border line with Kyrgyzstan, said the report.

In the area of ​​Kok-Tash village of the Batken district of Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, the Tajik side periodically fires at passing vehicles.

At 13:35 (GMT +6), Colonel Ularbek Sharsheyev, First Deputy Chairman - Director of Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service, left for Tajikistan to hold negotiations with the local representatives.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan), following rumors of people stealing water.

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported dead and injured as a result of the armed clashes.