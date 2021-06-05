Evacuated Kyrgyzstanis to return to homes as border issue resolved

The issue on the border with Tajikistan has been resolved, and the evacuated residents will soon return to their homes, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (SCNS) told reporters, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He added negotiations with Head of Tajikistan's State Border Committee Saimumin Yatimov were held yesterday.

Tashiev also shared the results of today's negotiations.

"The talks ended at 1 p.m., the issue was resolved positively. We adopted a joint protocol consisting of 7-8 points. After a while, the protocol will be made public," the SCNS chairman said.

Having penetrated 1000 meters deep into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic at 3:00 a.m. on June 4, installed a container on the Unzhu-Bulak undescribed section of the state border in Chong-Alay region of Osh Oblast.

A protest note was handed to Tajik Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nazirmad Alizoda in connection with the purposeful penetration of Tajik soldiers and paramilitary equipment into the Kyrgyz territory in the area of Unzhu-Bulak.

Residents of Chong-Alay region of Osh Oblast, the villages of Zhekendi, Kara-Teyit, Kara-Myk, Chuluk and Shibe of Chong-Alay region were evacuated to Saiyt school in the village of Daroot-Korgon.

Local residents were also placed in building of secondary schools, 44 vocational schools and the Central Mosque.