Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce 5G technologies by end of 2023
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce 5G technologies by the end of 2023, Deputy Minister of Digital Development Asel Kenenbaeva told at a press conference at Kabar, Trend reports.
She said that today the issue of launching is being worked out, work is underway with mobile operators, a working group has been created, and a communication development strategy has been developed.
Kenenbaeva also said that it is planned to build telecommunications links up to 600 km by 2023.
Latest
Many Azerbaijani business entities actively use insurance services - Azerbaijan Association of Insurers
Azerbaijani deputy PM, Iranian minister discuss successfully developing ties in various spheres (PHOTO)
Armenia, Azerbaijan need to commit to exchange information for successful demining - European Parliament
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region – envoy
Azerbaijan discusses participation of US companies in reconstruction of liberated lands – Minister (PHOTO)