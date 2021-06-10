Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce 5G technologies by end of 2023

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce 5G technologies by the end of 2023, Deputy Minister of Digital Development Asel Kenenbaeva told at a press conference at Kabar, Trend reports.

She said that today the issue of launching is being worked out, work is underway with mobile operators, a working group has been created, and a communication development strategy has been developed.

Kenenbaeva also said that it is planned to build telecommunications links up to 600 km by 2023.