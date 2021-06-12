Kyrgyz ambassador to US meets with acting assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs

Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United States and Canada Bakyt Amanbaev met with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs / head of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs within the United States Department of State Dean Thompson, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

During the conversation, Amanbaev informed the American side of the political changes that have taken place in Kyrgyzstan in recent years. He noted that the main goal of the current government is to establish democratic values ​​in Kyrgyzstan and the rule of law. In his statement, he noted that for the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan since the new government came to power, the presidential elections were very clean and fair. The ambassador noted that the biggest problems the world faces today are global warming, environmental pollution and a pandemic, and therefore Kyrgyzstan is interested in cooperation with the United States in these areas.

The sides also exchanged views on ways to intensify bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and the United States. Amanbaev emphasized the importance of cooperation on the return of assets stolen from Kyrgyzstan and the resumption of educational programs for students and teachers.

Thompson noted that the United States is closely monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan, expressed readiness for constructive cooperation in all areas, including post-COVID economic recovery, as well as the provision of vaccines against COVID-19 through the COVAX program.

During the talks, the American side informed the Kyrgyz side that the issue of resuming all educational programs is being considered in the near future.