1392 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan reported on Thursday 1392 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 126,395, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 616 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 110,698.
The headquarters also reported 9 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,009.
Currently, 3,553 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 188 of them are in critical condition and 9,055 patients - at home.
A total of 8,340 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.
