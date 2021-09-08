Kyrgyzstan administers 14,629 vaccines over past day

14,629 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, 6,292 of them were vaccinated with the first dose and 8,337 people with the second.

In total, 714,026 people were vaccinated in the republic with the first dose and 497,664 people with the both dose.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated Sinopharm vaccine. In, addition, the country received Sputnik V vaccine in April and Astra Zeneca and QazVac vaccines in July.