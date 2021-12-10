New economic policy of Kyrgyzstan presented in Bishkek

Head of the Political and Economic Research Department of the Presidential Administration Almaz Isanov presented the country's New Economic Policy: Renewal and Development to the entire diplomatic corps and representatives of international organizations, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, addressing the audience, Isanov noted that by all international indexes of economic development, Kyrgyzstan has been stagnating all these 30 years.

"We must broaden the understanding of economic development, it is not only GDP growth, but also the quality of life of citizens. A balanced development program must include all aspects of inclusive growth, adhering to the principle that it will have to cover absolutely everyone, taking into account social imbalances. It is necessary to revise the regulatory framework, strengthen the logistics capacity, increase energy generation and pre-monetize the economy," he said.

The head of the department used the example of statistical data to describe in detail the most problematic areas of the national economy.

Thus, while the critical rate of depreciation is no more than 30%, more than 80% of the energy sector in Kyrgyzstan is worn out, thermal power plant - by 60%.

The head of the department added offices of leading design institutes are being opened now.

"We will build the Kara-Kechin thermal power plant according to all standards of "green" technologies, there is an agreement with an Indian company. Only the use of water potential and introduction of new technologies will ensure our food sustainability. In addition, it is necessary to update the fleet of agricultural machinery.

Aiyl Bank was allocated KGS 427 million to finance leasing of agricultural machinery. Most of our cultivated land is organic, and 50% of the obtained products are already organic, and a reference class, but not certified according to international requirements", Almaz Isanov said.

The head of the department pointed to a highly successful direction, which has not yet been used.

"There are already several project developments on transnational logistics hubs with modern warehouses and on industrial parks. Being close to China, we do not use this "ocean" for our products. Colossal volumes of e-commerce routes from China to Europe pass by Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, we are now working on the regulatory framework for bonded warehouses and logistics infrastructure, which is a high-margin transportation service today," he explained.