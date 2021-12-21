Plastic recycling plant launched in Bishkek

A plastic recycling plant has been opened on the territory of the eastern industrial zone of Bishkek, the press service of the capital’s Mayor’s Office said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The production was launched by representatives of leadership of Oktyabr district, Begreen Bishkek Ecology LLC and residents of the district.

Production is expected to cover the full cycle from collection of plastic to the production of a quality product in the form of sintepon.

The plant was opened by Begreen Bishkek Ecology LLC. The company also installed 530 eco-urns across the city.

The launch of the plastic recycling plant was a real event in the Oktyabr district of Bishkek.