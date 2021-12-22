Kyrgyzstan imported nearly 692.4 tons of pesticides since beginning of year

As of Dec. 17, Kyrgyzstan imported a total of 692.4 tones of pesticides (or 114% of supply), the press service of the republic’s Agriculture Ministry said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

47.2 tones of seed treating agents have been delivered (supply - 99%); 333.3 tones of herbicides (supply - 113%), 225.6 tones of insecticides (supply - 110%) and 86.2 tones of fungicides (supply - 145%).