Kyrgyzstan’s leadership monitoring situation in Kazakhstan - press secretary of president

Kyrgyzstan 5 January 2022 21:36 (UTC+04:00)
The country's leadership is monitoring the current situation in fraternal Kazakhstan, Erbol Sultanbaev, press secretary of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, commented on the situation in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

"The Kyrgyz side is confident that it will be possible to find a correct and mutually acceptable solution, which is aimed at the common good of the Kazakh people and the future of the country," Sultanbaev said.

