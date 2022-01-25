Kyrgyzstan gradually restoring energy system after power outage in Bishkek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan’s energy system is being gradually restored after a power outage in the Central Asian Unified Energy System, Trend reports with reference to the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan.

The energy companies have begun to gradually restore the energy supply for consumers, bypassing the Unified Energy System upon the instructions of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The big power plants are operating as usual. A power failure in the energy system of Central Asia occurred in one of the energy systems of the region.

The gradual restoration of the power system may take several hours. The circumstances of the power outage are being clarified.

The information about power outages in some cities of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan was obtained at about 11:00 (GMT+4).

The reason was the emergency situation related to the North-East-South of Kazakhstan transit power line within the energy system of Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan).