World Bank to provide educational grant for Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The World Bank will provide a grant to improve the education system in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the US and Canada.

During the meeting of Kyrgyz delegation, led by Minister of Education Almazbek Beishenaliev, and the leadership of the World Bank's program management for Central Asia, it was announced that the World Bank will allocate $25 million for the "Learning for the Future" project in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Beishenaliev emphasized the importance of the ongoing educational reforms, drew attention to the priorities of the industry and made proposals for their development.

"Learning for the Future" project aims to improve students and teachers efficiency and to promote comprehensive improvement of human capital.