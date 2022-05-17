Russia ranks first in Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the CSTO summit in Moscow, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Putin stated that relations between the two countries are strengthening in general. He emphasized last year's significant trade increase, saying that Russia confidently ranks first in Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover.

Moreover, Putin expressed satisfaction that on the sidelines of the CSTO summit, there is an opportunity for face-to-face discussions on areas of joint cooperation.

Zhaparov, for his part, thanked the Russian President for the warm welcome and once again congratulated him on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Meanwhile, both parties expressed readiness and interest in Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral cooperation.