Belarus and Kyrgyzstan to further expand bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Prime minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and his Kyrgyz counterpart Akylbek Zhaparov during a phone conversation confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Government of Belarus.

During the conversation, topical issues of Belarusian-Kyrgyz relations, as well as the implementation of joint industrial projects within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), were discussed.

In addition, the parties discussed preparations for the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which is scheduled on August 25-26, 2022 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between the two countries from January through May 2022 amounted to $43.2 million, which is an increase of 40.7 percent compared to the same period of last year.