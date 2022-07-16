91 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported 91 fresh cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection on Saturday, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said in its report, Trend reports citing Kabar.

- 63 people admitted due to the onset of symptoms;

- 21 cases were revealed during PCR test when leaving the country.

Thus, 75 new cases were revealed in Bishkek, 5 in Osh, 8 in Chui Oblast, 1 in Osh Oblast, 1 in Talas Oblast and 1 in Issyk-Kul Oblast.

Currently, 85 people are being treated at home, and 16 patients is receiving treatment in hospital.

A total of 201,505 positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the pandemic, with a mortality rate of 1.5%.

During six months and 15 days of 2022, a total of 16,757 cases of COVID-19 were registered of which 14,763 (88%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1,994 (12%) were clinico-epidemiologically confirmed.