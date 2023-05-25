Necessary to expand list of priority transport projects of EAEU - President of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. It is necessary to expand the list of priority transport projects of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, Trend reports.

"A list of priority infrastructure projects in the field of transport was approved last year. It is necessary to intensify work on expanding this list taking into account long-term prospects, as well as create conditions for their successful implementation, including in terms of their financing," he said.

He suggested paying special attention to access to the transport corridors of the EAEU countries that have no access to the sea.

Japarov also proposed to create an ecosystem of multimodal transportation with digitization of all accompanying documents to increase the speed of transportation and delivery of goods.

Moreover, the President of Kyrgyzstan noted the importance of minimizing control measures and increasing the transparency of regulation at the internal borders of the EAEU to increase trade volumes.