Kyrgyzstan records notable increase in car imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Kyrgyzstan saw a substantial increase in the imports of passenger cars from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

According to data released by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the number of imported cars has multiplied by 4.3 times, reaching a total of 41,027 cars during the specified period. In comparison, the country had imported 9,499 passenger cars during the same period of the previous year.

Meantime, the imports value experienced a sharper increase of 6.4 times year-on-year, soaring from $74.6 million to $483.499 million.

The majority of the imports were attributed to South Korea, accounting for 12,315 cars, followed by the US with 9,200 cars.

During the period under review, Kyrgyzstan mainly imported passenger cars from the following countries:

Exporting country Amount US dollars South Korea 12,315 cars $100.9 million US 9,200 cars $51.7 million Japan 4,477 cars $53.6 million Russia 4,056 cars $41.9 million China 3,516 cars $83.2 million Georgia 2,741 cars $5.1 million Germany 1,375 cars $62.4 million Lithuania 1,307 cars $20.7 million Kazakhstan 416 cars $19.1 million Canada 332 cars $3.7 million UK 269 cars $19.2 million

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover from January through April 2023 amounted to $3.9 billion, which is a 25.5-percent increase year-on-year. Exports increased by 18.9 percent, while imports grew by 26.8 percent.