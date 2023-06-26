Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan records notable increase in car imports

Kyrgyzstan Materials 26 June 2023 06:07 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Kyrgyzstan saw a substantial increase in the imports of passenger cars from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

According to data released by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the number of imported cars has multiplied by 4.3 times, reaching a total of 41,027 cars during the specified period. In comparison, the country had imported 9,499 passenger cars during the same period of the previous year.

Meantime, the imports value experienced a sharper increase of 6.4 times year-on-year, soaring from $74.6 million to $483.499 million.

The majority of the imports were attributed to South Korea, accounting for 12,315 cars, followed by the US with 9,200 cars.

During the period under review, Kyrgyzstan mainly imported passenger cars from the following countries:

Exporting country

Amount

US dollars

South Korea

12,315 cars

$100.9 million

US

9,200 cars

$51.7 million

Japan

4,477 cars

$53.6 million

Russia

4,056 cars

$41.9 million

China

3,516 cars

$83.2 million

Georgia

2,741 cars

$5.1 million

Germany

1,375 cars

$62.4 million

Lithuania

1,307 cars

$20.7 million

Kazakhstan

416 cars

$19.1 million

Canada

332 cars

$3.7 million

UK

269 cars

$19.2 million

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover from January through April 2023 amounted to $3.9 billion, which is a 25.5-percent increase year-on-year. Exports increased by 18.9 percent, while imports grew by 26.8 percent.

