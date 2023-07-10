Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia sign Joint Declaration on friendship and cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 10. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh have signed a joint Declaration on Friendship and Cooperation, solidifying their commitment to actively promote collaboration in various key sectors, Trend reports.

The declaration highlights readiness to advance cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, infrastructure, transportation, energy, industrial production, investments, processing and mining industries, agriculture, digitization, and tourism.

Both leaders expressed their dedication to developing logistics chains and maximizing the practical potential of their cooperation for mutual benefit.

The presidents engaged in discussions on pressing matters of bilateral relations, emphasizing priority areas such as political, trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural-humanitarian cooperation, and cooperation in the field of security.

Furthermore, a series of bilateral agreements were also signed during the state visit.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov is currently undertaking his first official visit to Mongolia, which commenced on July 9 and will conclude on July 11.

Kyrgyz president, on the second day of his state visit on July 10, arrived in Erdenet, the second largest city in Mongolia, where he will acquaint himself with the operations of one of the country’s prominent mining enterprises.