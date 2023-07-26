Kyrgyzstan ranks highest in Central Asia in Sustainable Development Goals index

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 26. Kyrgyzstan stands as the leader among Central Asian countries when it comes to index of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2023, Trend reports

According to the Sustainable Development Report, created by SDG Transformation Center, Kyrgyzstan has secured the 45th position (with a score of 74.4) out of 166 countries assessed in terms of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is the highest among the other Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan is the 66th in the rating; Uzbekistan - 69th; Tajikistan - 85th; Turkmenistan ranked - 91st.

Among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, only Belarus surpasses Kyrgyzstan, standing at 34-th position.

Finland, Sweden, and Denmark stand at the top of the overall rating.

At the same time, the report highlights that Kyrgyzstan's Statistical Performance Index is at 81.5, which is also the highest among Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan scores 78.2, Uzbekistan 70.6, and Tajikistan 53.4).

The Sustainable Development Goals are a set of 17 global objectives that provide a roadmap for countries to tackle key issues such as poverty, environmental protection, and improving people's lives.

These goals were agreed upon by all United Nations member states in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The agenda outlines a 15-year plan to work towards achieving these goals and creating a better and more sustainable world for everyone.

To achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Kyrgyzstan so far has ratified several crucial international agreements, including the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Paris Agreement on climate change, which provide additional opportunities to accelerate progress towards the SDGs.