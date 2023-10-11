Kyrgyzstan vouches for joint air defense system deal with Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 11. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has ratified an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the creation of a joint regional air defense system, Trend reports.

This agreement provides for the establishment of a united regional air defense system that encompasses both Russia and Kyrgyzstan. For these purposes, a land plot of 5 hectares has been allocated near the Russian airbase in Kyrgyzstan's Kant city for the duration of the agreement.

On May 29, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified this agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The document was initially signed in Moscow on August 16, 2022.

It outlines the collaboration between the two countries to enhance their air defense capabilities by creating a unified regional air defense system, which is part of the broader air defense system of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The coordination of joint military actions within the unified regional air defense system of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as with the forces of other regional air defense systems of CIS member states, will be overseen by the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Armed Forces of Russia.