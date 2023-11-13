Kyrgyzstan's black coal import from Kazakhstan drops

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 13. Kyrgyzstan imported 303,292 tons of black coal from Kazakhstan from January through August 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the National Statistical Committee shows that the figure was 1.4 percent less than in the same period of 2022 (307,672 tons). The value of the imports amounted to $12.858 million, reflecting an 18 percent decline compared to the same period in 2022 ($15.622 million).

The majority of coal in Kyrgyzstan was primarily imported from Kazakhstan, with an additional 11 tons from Russia, costing $600.

Meanwhile, the volume of imports from Russia decreased by 95.9 percent compared to 275.4 tons imported from January through August 2022, and the value decreased by 99.2 percent compared to $76,000 recorded in the eight months of 2022.

At the same time, a total of 801,013 tons of black coal were exported from Kyrgyzstan from January through August 2023, which is 71.8 percent more than in the same period of 2022 (466,207 tons)

Kyrgyzstan's imports from Kazakhstan totaled $546.152 million in the first eight months of the current year, which is a 12-percent decrease year-on-year.