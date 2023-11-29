Kyrgyzstan heading to agro-census in 2025 to tidy up involving data

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. In Kyrgyzstan, an agricultural census is planned for 2025, Trend reports.

Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee has presented a draft law for public comment in preparation for this census.

According to the text, the significance of this endeavor is linked to major developments in the country's agricultural during the last two decades. These changes largely include structural developments related to improved land management, the expansion of varied economic models, greater activity in the individual farming sector, the subdivision of agricultural organizations, and an increase in farmer households.

The document elaborates on the importance of gathering extensive and reliable information regarding the country's farming at this time. This data will be used to make informed decisions about how to handle things in agriculture in the long run. It will also aid in the development of improved farming regulations and a market-oriented economy. The computerized census will be included to be sent to farmers.

Agricultural censuses are activities aimed at gathering data about the state of the country's agricultural sector.

