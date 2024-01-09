Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye blessing biennium cooperation program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 9. Türkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister, Zheenbek Kulubaev, signed a Cooperation Program for 2024–2026, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this program outlines further advancements in collaborative efforts to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation.

The document was signed during Türkiye's FM visit to Kyrgyzstan. During this visit, the FM's of Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discussed the current status and prospects for further enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Moreover, in Bishkek, the 6th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye took place. As a result of this meeting, a joint statement was adopted.

During the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to cooperate in boosting the bilateral trade levels between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye, including through the establishment of a bilateral Kyrgyz-Turkish investment fund.

As part of the visit, meetings between Hakan Fidan and the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, as well as with the Speaker of the Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Shakiev, are scheduled.