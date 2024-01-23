National center for aquaculture development to be established in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 23. A National Center for the Development of Aquaculture and Fisheries is set to be established in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Deputy Director of Kyrgyzstan's Department of Fisheries, Nurzamat Akparaly-Uulu, shared this information with local media during a press conference.

According to him, the project is being implemented by the department under a memorandum signed between the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan and the Korea Maritime Institute.

"The center will be established on the base of Ton Fish Hatchery state enterprise. The project's implementation timeline is from October 2022 to December 2026. Within the project scope, there are plans for the construction, reconstruction, and technical equipment of infrastructure facilities (incubation workshops, laboratories, residential quarters, dining areas, etc.) with necessary equipment," he said.

It was noted that the center aims to implement programs for training farmers, students, teachers, and researchers in fish farming technologies. Currently, the second phase of construction work is underway, focusing on finishing touches, landscaping, and layout.