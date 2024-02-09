Kyrgyz President responds to Blinken's concerns on foreign agents bill

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov responds to Blinken's concerns about the foreign agents bill, Trend reports, referring to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has delivered a response letter from President Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, addressing internal matters.

"Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev met with US Ambassador to the Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie to deliver President Sadyr Japarov 's response to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, providing reasoned explanations regarding the country's domestic political situation and democratic processes," the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

Previously, Blinken penned a letter to Japarov expressing apprehension regarding the pending foreign agents bill.

"I am reaching out to express my concerns about the draft law on foreign agents being considered by the parliament, particularly given the strength of Kyrgyzstan's active civil society, which has long been a cornerstone of democracy in the region," the letter reads.

Blinken highlighted that, as it stands, this law puts at risk Kyrgyz citizens' access to essential services, including healthcare and education, provided by NGOs supported by the US government and international partners.

"Certain U.S. implementing partners are deeply troubled by this law, contemplating pausing their operations in Kyrgyzstan as a precautionary measure," the US Secretary of State writes.

Kyrgyz parliamentary deputies, led by Nadira Narmatova, have introduced amendments to the law on non-profit organizations (NPOs) and the Criminal Code. Under the proposed amendments, NPOs receiving foreign funding and involved in political activities will be classified as "foreign agents" and listed in a special registry. Additionally, penalties, including fines and up to ten years of imprisonment, will be imposed on NPOs found to violate citizens' rights and freedoms.

Deputies have already passed the draft law in the first reading, prompting condemnation from a number of international communities and organizations.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel