National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comes to terms with Mongolian financial bodies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan (NBK) and Mongolian financial institutions have signed several memoranda of understanding, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, among these is a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the NBK and the Central Bank of Mongolia, as well as a MoU between the NBK and the Financial Regulatory Commission of Mongolia.

The signing ceremony took place following a meeting between Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, and Gombojav Zandanshatar, the Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia, who visited Kyrgyzstan on an official visit.

Additionally, a MoU was signed between Kyrgyzaltyn (Kyrgyzstan's enterprise specializing in the development of gold deposits) and the Central Bank of Mongolia, as well as a MoU between the Deposit Protection Agency of Kyrgyzstan and the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Mongolia.

Furthermore, a MoU in the field of veterinary medicine was signed between the State Veterinary Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Kyrgyzstan and the Veterinary Department under the Government of Mongolia. The contents of the memoranda were not disclosed.

During the meeting, Japarov and Zandanshatar discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in trade, economics, transportation, mining, industry, tourism, environmental protection, and cultural-humanitarian fields.