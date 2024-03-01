Kyrgyzstan urges optimization of Kyrgyz-China border checkpoint operations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 1. It is necessary to optimize the operations of the Erkeshtam border checkpoint on the Kyrgyzstan-China border, said Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov made the announcement during a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Ma Xingrui.

"The issue of increasing the capacity of the Erkeshtam checkpoint is relevant for both the Kyrgyz and Chinese sides, as well as the Uzbek side. In this context, it is important for our countries to increase the throughput capacity through the modernization of checkpoints, expansion of territories, and equipping with modern customs control facilities," Japarov said.

He noted that as part of the modernization of checkpoints, modern inspection and screening complexes with high throughput capacity of up to 125 vehicles per hour will be procured, and they will be installed at the Erkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints in 2024.

Japarov added that the Kyrgyz side aims to increase the throughput capacity through each of these checkpoints to 1000 vehicles per day.

During the meeting, the Kyrgyz chairman highlighted that Xinjiang serves as a gateway to China for Kyrgyzstan. Historically and due to its location, it has become such that Kyrgyzstan also serves as a gateway to China in the direction of several Central Asian countries.

"In this context, the project for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will have an invaluable positive impact on the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation between the three countries," Japarov said.

He noted that the technical and economic feasibility of the project has been developed and approved.

According to Japarov, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Uzbekistan can actively utilize the advantages of geographical proximity for the development of cross-border e-commerce.

Akylbek Japarov arrived in Kashgar city of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on February 29 for a working visit.