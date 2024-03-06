National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Bank of England nod to fortify ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and the Bank of England have agreed to enhance further bilateral cooperation on monetary and credit policies, as well as technical collaboration on key areas of the National Bank's activities, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz bank, the issue was discussed during a meeting between the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Kubanychbek Bokontayev, and the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey.

The heads of the central banks discussed monetary policies implemented in the UK and Kyrgyzstan. Special attention during the discussion was given to factors affecting inflation and expectations regarding the future direction of monetary policies by regulators.

As part of the visit, the National Bank delegation held an extensive meeting with experts from the Bank of England, during which the parties discussed issues related to banking regulation, the development of payment systems, and central bank digital currencies, as well as the use of analytical tools in monetary decision-making practices.

The delegation from the National Bank and state commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan arrived in London for a working visit.