Number of transactions in euros in Kyrgyzstan decreases

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 13. The total number of incoming transfers in euros in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 16,000 transactions worth 7.1 million euros from October through December 2023, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, the number of transfers decreased by 19.4 percent, while the value increased by 26.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Outgoing transfers, on the other hand, totaled 500 transactions, with a cumulative value of 300,000 euros. The number of outgoing transfers saw an increase of 25 percent compared to the same period in 2022, while the volume remained unchanged.

In 2023, Kyrgyzstan processed 62,500 incoming transfers in euros, totaling 27 million euros. Compared to 2022, these indicators decreased by 24.1 percent and 66 percent, respectively. Outgoing transfers amounted to 1,700 transactions, valued at 900 euros. Compared to the preceding year, these numbers saw a decrease of 37 percent and 78.1 percent, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the total number of incoming transfers through international money transfer systems in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1.815 million transactions, totaling 48.2 billion soms ($538.969 million). Compared to the same period in 2022, these indicators decreased by 18 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively.

The number of outgoing transfers amounted to 151,400 transactions, for a total sum of 11.7 billion soms ($130.828 million). Compared to October through December 2022, these figures decreased by 32.7 percent and 65.2 percent, respectively.