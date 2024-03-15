Kyrgyzstan briefly bars timber and wood exports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 15. Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on the export of timber and wood materials from its territory beyond the boundaries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for a period of six months, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov signed a corresponding resolution on March 14, 2024.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has been tasked with notifying the Secretariat of the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission about the introduction of this temporary ban.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has been instructed to inform the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) about the imposition of the aforementioned temporary ban within three days from the effective date of this resolution.

Furthermore, the State Customs Service and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan have been directed to take the necessary measures to prevent the illegal export of goods listed in the resolution.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country’s trade with EAEU member states amounted to $278.3 million in January 2024, which is a 4 percent fall from January 2023. During this period, Kyrgyzstan's EAEU trade was dominated by Russia (70 percent) and Kazakhstan (27.6 percent).