Kyrgyzstan intends to raise electricity tariffs for consumers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. Kyrgyzstan is planning to increase electricity tariffs for consumers, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, a relevant draft resolution by the Cabinet of Ministers of the country has been put up for public discussion.

The tariff policy outlined in the resolution proposes adjusting electricity tariffs for all consumer groups to the actual level of inflation for the previous year.

As a result, starting on May 1, 2024, electricity tariffs for all end consumers will be adjusted to the actual level of inflation for the previous year, with an expected increase of 10.8 percent.

In Kyrgyzstan, as of May 1, 2023, the price of electricity for the country's population had increased and amounted to 1 som ($0.011) per kilowatt-hour.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan, the inflation rate in the country amounted to 7.3 percent in 2023.