Kyrgyzstan, Russia's Gazprombank discuss financing for infrastructure projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Kyrgyzstan and Russian Gazprombank discussed providing financing for infrastructure projects in the country across various sectors, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the discussions took place during a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, and a delegation from Gazprombank, led by the Deputy Chairman of the Board, Alexei Matveev.

The parties discussed financing projects in the energy sector, road construction, state procurement, banking services, leasing, and public-private partnerships.

Japarov noted that the meeting would provide an additional impetus for further effective cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Gazprombank and expressed readiness to implement other instruments in all areas of mutual interest.

In turn, Alexei Matveev briefed on the progress of joint projects, paying particular attention to cases in banking services and leasing.

Meanwhile, in June 2023, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and Gazprombank signed a memorandum on expanding cooperation and using banking technology to support contracts while implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.