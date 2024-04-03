China's company to assist Kyrgyzstan in construction of drone assembly plant

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. A Chinese company will participate in the implementation of a project to build a drone assembly plant in the Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The memorandum for implementation of this project was signed between the Office of the President's Representative in the Naryn region and Zhongtian Zhicontrol Technology Holding Co., as reported by the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan.

The signing took place during the Kyrgyzstan-China Business Forum held in Bishkek. Seven agreements, totaling $1.151 billion in the energy and industrial sectors, were signed following the forum.

The forum witnessed the active participation of over 50 leading Chinese enterprises, demonstrating their keen interest in collaborative ventures with Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, around 50 domestic companies, spanning various sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education, digital development, industry, tourism, and services, contributed to the event's diverse participation.

Chinese investors expressed their interest in collaborating with Kyrgyz entrepreneurs on significant investment projects within Kyrgyzstan during the culmination of the forum. Throughout the event, entrepreneurs delivered presentations across different sectors and engaged in discussions on proposals and investment opportunities.