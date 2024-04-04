Kyrgyzstan to send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 4. Kyrgyzstan is preparing to send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to assist those affected by the flood of melted waters, said the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, during a parliamentary session, Trend reports.

According to him, after the accident at the Bishkek thermal power plant, Kazakhstan extended a helping hand to Kyrgyzstan.

"In this case, we will also send them humanitarian aid, even if they did not ask for it. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan. Thanks to the president's good policy with neighboring countries, they extended a helping hand to us even before we asked for it," said Japarov.

He added that, at the direction of the head of state, humanitarian aid is now being prepared. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working on this.

Japarov reminded that on April 8, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, will visit Kyrgyzstan.

In several regions of Kazakhstan, melting waters have overflowed, and the flood situation remains consistently challenging. According to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the peak of the floods in Kazakhstan has not yet passed. He stated that this year's floods have exceeded the scale of the floods in 2012 and 2017, which were considered the largest in 30 years.

