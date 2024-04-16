Kyrgyzstan aims to include mountain-related issues in COP29 agenda - ambassador

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 16. Kyrgyzstan aims to include mountain-related issues in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) agenda, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Kyrgyz media, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that he proposed this initiative during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President–Designate Mukhtar Babayev.

"Kyrgyzstan is a mountain agenda leader and originator, addressing mountain community problems while also protecting mountain ecosystems. Kyrgyzstan heads the Group of Friends of Mountainous Countries, which primarily supports the interests of the worldwide community that lives in mountainous regions. Azerbaijan assists us in our endeavor," Osmonaliev said.

"COP 29 in Baku is a prestigious event and comes with great responsibility. Azerbaijan is currently preparing for the event," added the ambassador.

To note, 2022 was declared by the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development by Kyrgyzstan's initiative.

Azerbaijan will host the COP29 this November. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11, 2023. In less than two weeks, Baku is poised to become the epicenter of global climate discussions, welcoming an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 foreign delegates.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel