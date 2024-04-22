Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover ramps up

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover reached $2.255 billion in the first two months of 2024, which is an increase of 28.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, exports amounted to $307.5 million, which is an 18.4 percent rise compared to January–February 2023. On the other side, imports surged to $1.947 billion, increasing by 30 percent year-on-year.

Trade with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) totaled $482.7 million, which is a decline of 17.9 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Notably, Russia accounted for the largest share of trade within the EAEU at 69.4 percent, followed by Kazakhstan at 28.2 percent.

Furthermore, trade with non-EAEU countries amounted to $1.8 billion, marking an increase of 1.5 times compared to January–February 2023.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $15.66 billion in 2023, which is a 29.9 percent increase compared to 2022. The country's exports totaled $3.308 billion, rising by 46.8 percent year-on-year. Imports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $12.352 billion, which is 26 percent higher than in 2022.