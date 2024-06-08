Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, IsDB sign joint statement

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 8. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have signed a joint statement to collaborate on energy projects in the country, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, the document was signed following a meeting between the Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, and the IsDB delegation led by the bank's president, Muhammad Al Jasser.

The parties engaged in a discussion regarding joint energy projects, including the CASA-1000 project, the 220 kV Tamga Karakol transmission line project, the Bishkek electricity supply improvement project, and the Arkinsky massif electricity supply improvement project, during the meeting.

The minister expressed appreciation to the IsDB for its assistance in the advancement of collaborative energy initiatives. Both parties highlighted the significance of enhancing bilateral cooperation to ensure the successful completion of both ongoing and upcoming collaborative endeavors.

Additionally, they highlighted the strategic importance of developing the water-energy balance in Central Asia to enhance the energy security of both Kyrgyzstan and the entire region.

To date, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, in cooperation with the IsDB, is implementing two projects and has already completed two projects for a total of $150 million.