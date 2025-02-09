Kyrgyzstan unveils railway passenger traffic figures for 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 9. Kyrgyz Temir Jolu, Kyrgyzstan's national railway company, transported a total of 271,600 passengers in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the company, 13,576 passengers were on international routes, and 258,024 passengers were on domestic routes.

Specifically, for the summer of 2024, the route between Bishkek and Balykchy carried 51,473 passengers, a significant increase from 33,415 passengers in 2023.

The data from the country's State Statistics shows that the total volume of passenger transportation in Kyrgyzstan reached 635.25 million people last year.

Additionally, the total passenger turnover across all types of transportation amounted to 11.952 billion passenger kilometers, marking a 5.3 percent increase compared to the previous year.