Kyrgyzstan's oil production shows drop in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 11. The volume of crude oil production in Kyrgyzstan stood at 299,000 tons in 2024 - 1.2 percent less than in 2023 when output hit 302,700 tons, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, in December, oil production amounted to 30,800 tons, rising by 19.8 percent compared to December 2023, when it was 25,700 tons.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan exported 195,286 tons of oil products from January through November 2024 - a 12.6 percent increase compared to the same months in 2023. During the reporting period, the country imported 907,314 tons of oil products, which is a 59.5 percent rise year-on-year.

The total value of mineral extraction production in 2024 amounted to 62.662 billion som ($716.5 million), with a physical volume index of 104 percent compared to 2023.

Overall, the value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan exceeded 585 billion som ($6.6 billion) in 2024, which is 5.5 percent more than in 2023.