Tajikistan and Afghanistan Strengthen Security Cooperation

Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security’s delegation headed by the Committee Chairman Saymumin Yatimov made a working visit to Afghanistan from September 9 through September 11, Trend reports citing Khovar.

During the meetings and talks with the First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh, Chairman of the Supreme Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, Speaker of Parliament Mirrahmon Rahmoni, Security Adviser to the President Hamdullah Muhib, Chairman of the Directorate of National Security Ahmad Zia Siraj, Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar, Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid and Minister of Internal Affairs Masoud Andarobi an exchange of views took place on enhancing security situation in the two friendly countries and the region, state border protection, fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other new challenges and threats, as well as communication and energy security and economic projects.

The two sides fully agreed on the above-mentioned issues and stressed that the two friendly and brotherly countries are ready to strengthen and expand integration and relations in the political, economic, cultural and security spheres, thereby contributing to peace, stability and stability in the region.

It was stressed that the end of the war in Afghanistan and the prevention of the destructive activities of special services and political circles of some countries with the use of international terrorist groups are the most important factors in ensuring security.

While referring to the need to improve the quality and raise the level of bilateral cooperation to the required level, the parties expressed their full readiness to implement effective and concrete measures in this process.

It was concluded that the visits of the delegations of the two countries should be organized on a regular basis and the long borders between the two countries should be transformed into safe and friendly borders.