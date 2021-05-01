Presidents of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss agreements regarding situation on border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Trend reports citing the National Information Agency of Tajikistan (Khovar).

During the phone talk, the presidents reviewed the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached between the parties to normalize the situation in the border regions of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

In this regard, the heads of states discussed mainly the issues of compliance with the agreements on a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of the military to their places of permanent deployment.

The presidents also spoke on the joint work of the working groups of the parties in this direction and the beginning of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of the two countries on delimitation and demarcation.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan), following rumors of people stealing water.

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Kyrgyzstan reported three deaths and 51 injuries as a result of the incident, while Tajikistan reported three deaths and 31 injuries.