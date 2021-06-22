Tajikistan and Afghanistan discuss bilateral relations perspective

On June 19 in Antalya, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with his Afghani counterpart Muhammad Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports with reference to Khovar.

The ministers exchanged views on current situation and perspective of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as on the situation in Afghanistan, regional cooperation in the process of establishing peace and stability in this country, the implementation of regional projects, especially in the fields of energy, infrastructure and transport with the support of international and regional organizations and international financial institutions.