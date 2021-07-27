Tajik top diplomat fears extremists will enter the country from Afghanistan
The Tajik government cannot state the exact number of refugees from Afghanistan that the country is willing to receive, and it fears that supporters of terrorist Islamic groups can enter the country with them, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin stated on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"We need to create certain conditions for refugees to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, so we are unable to state the exact number of refugees we are willing to receive," the Khovar news agency quotes him as saying.
Muhriddin also said that representatives of Al-Qaeda, Ansar Allah and the Turkistan Islamic Party might enter the country as well.
