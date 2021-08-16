Embassy of Tajikistan in Kabul works as usual

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

Trend:

The Embassy of Tajikistan in Kabul is working as usual, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports citing Khovar.

On Sunday, it became known that the Taliban entered the capital of Afghanistan. According to media reports, the militant command issued an order to refrain from violence and freely release anyone who wants to leave the city.

The Taliban also pledged to provide security for all diplomats in Afghanistan.