REAP shares plans on Tajikistan's agri-food sector development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Agri-Food Production and Processing in Central Asia (REAP) project in Tajikistan will focus on working on the creation and development of Sustainable Consumption and Production (SCP) practices in the country in 2023, the source at the REAP told Trend.

According to the source, the REAP wants to finalize and promote the Policy Brief for Tajikistan. This document, developed on May 2021, describes the past and current situation in the agri-food sector in the country, the current status of the SCP Regulation, an analysis of the problems, as well as provides some recommendations for the promotion of SCP among MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in the agri-food sector in Tajikistan in 2023.

As the source noted, the REAP plans to increase the implementation of SCP recommendations in all participating enterprises by the end of the project in order to increase energy efficiency up to 20 percent, resource efficiency - up to 10 percent and waste reduction - up to 15 percent.

And finally, the REAP plans to help MMSEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) with access to finance for implementing high-cost recommendations this year.

The REAP project has been operating in Tajikistan since 2020. It covers all regions of the country. One of the main objectives of the project is to introduce SCP practices in industries, and by so to improve resource and energy efficiency and waste reduction.