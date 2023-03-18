National Bank of Tajikistan puts new banknotes into circulation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The National Bank of Tajikistan has put into circulation the banknotes of the sample and issue of 2022 with a nominal value of 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 somoni, Trend reports with reference to the Bank.

The decision was made on the basis of the resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Tajikistan in order to provide the economy with banknotes on March 7, 2023.

Reportedly, the banknotes of the sample and issue of 2022 in denominations of 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 somoni are expected to be in circulation on a par with banknotes of 1999, 2010, 2017, 2018 and 2021 years.

“The National Bank of Tajikistan are taking the necessary measures to transport, record and create conditions for the issuance of banknotes of the sample and issue of 2022 with a nominal value of 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 somoni in the prescribed manner,” the bank said.