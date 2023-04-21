Largest Chinese company eyes entering Tajik market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. A number of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group (an e-commerce company), are interested in opening branches in Tajikistan, according to the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan, Trend reports via Tajik media.

The representatives of the companies made the statement following the meeting with Tajikistan’s committee's deputy chairman, Said Zuhurzoda, after being informed about the investment opportunities, tax, and customs incentives available in the country.

The parties also discussed potential cooperation in areas such as logistics, transportation, agriculture, culture, and tourism.

Chinese Alibaba, founded in 1999, is the world’s largest virtual trading platform offering a wide range of products. The company also owns one of the largest cloud computing infrastructures, as well as assets in the media and entertainment industries.

Meanwhile, according to the Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan Ji Shumin, trade turnover between Tajikistan and China reached $2.6 billion in 2022, which is an increase of almost 40 percent compared to 2021.

At the same time, Chinese investments accounted for nearly 40 percent of the total foreign investment attracted to Tajikistan from January to September 2022.