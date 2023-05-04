Kazakhstan, Tajikistan sign document for enhancing co-op in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The roadmap for enhancing cooperation in 2023-2025 has been signed between the Ministries of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Trend reports via the Akorda press service.

The document was signed in the presence of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following their meeting with the representatives of official delegations.

At the same time, the presidents agreed to hold the Days of Tajik Culture in Kazakhstan, where the achievements of Tajikistan in the field of agriculture will be demonstrated. Commenting on the issue, President Tokayev noted the importance of the event.

Meanwhile, the main focus of the presidential meeting included strengthening trade and economic cooperation, increasing mutual trade, and developing cooperation in industry, agriculture, transport, and digitalization.

In addition to Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed by the presidents earlier, the heads of the relevant departments signed 8 new documents on cooperation between the states.

At the end of the meetings and negotiations at the highest level, Emomali Rahmon invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay a state visit to Tajikistan. The President of Kazakhstan accepted the invitation.

The state visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan is scheduled for May 3-4.