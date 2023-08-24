President of Tajikistan to embark on working visit to Kazakhstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 24. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will embark on a working visit to Kazakhstan on August 25-26, 2023, Trend reports.

According to Akorda (the Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan), the visit to the Kazakhstan's capital Astana will be made upon the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the visit, high-level negotiations will take place, addressing issues of trade, economics, transport and logistics, as well as investment cooperation.

The leaders of the two countries will also participate in the ceremonial opening of Tajikistan Culture Days in Kazakhstan and will attend an exhibition showcasing Tajikistan's agricultural products.

Prior to this, the state visit of President Rahmon to Kazakhstan took place in early May 2023. During the talks, the presidents of the two countries paid special attention to expanding trade and economic cooperation, including in the areas of industry, agriculture, and transportation.

As a result of the previous negotiations, 9 documents were signed, including the Declaration of Allied Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.