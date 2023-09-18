Azerbaijan's export to Tajikistan goes up

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 18. Azerbaijan's exports to Tajikistan amounted to $4.062 million from January through August 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reveals that this figure increased by almost 9 percent compared to the same months in 2022 ($3.728 million).

However, Azerbaijan's imports from Tajikistan totaled $40,630 during the period under review, marking a 60 percent decrease compared to the corresponding months of the previous year ($100,500).

The overall trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.103 million from January through August 2023, climbing 7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($3.828 million).

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by 1.12 percent or $392.1 million from January through August 2023, year-on-year, rising from $35.1 billion to $35.5 billion.

Exports from Azerbaijan totaled $24.3 billion, which is a $1.89 billion or 7.2-percent decrease year-on-year. Imports in the reporting period increased by $2.2 billion or 25.73 percent year-on-year, reaching about $11.1 billion over the previous $8.8 billion.

According to the Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, the country's foreign trade turnover amounted to approximately $4 billion from January through July 2023, down by 3.5 percent compared to the similar months in 2022. Throughout this period, the country maintained trade relations with 111 countries worldwide.